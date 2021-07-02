-
Associated Press
Freeman lifts Braves over Mets in 9th despite deGrom 14 Ks
Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times. The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. “When you’re having the game that I was having, you want another opportunity,” Freeman said.
MLB.com
Freeman walks it off | FastCast
Freddie Freeman walks it off for the Braves in the 9th, plus Elias Díaz hits his first career walk-off home run on this edition of FastCast
Sportico
USA Baseball Roster to Feature Four MLB Free Agents for Tokyo Debut
Team USA will announce on Friday the preliminary roster for the upcoming baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Sportico has learned that four Major League free agents who helped the U.S. qualify last month are expected to be back on the team when it opens play against Israel in the six-nation field on July 30: […]
SNY
Jacob deGrom frustrated Mets couldn’t win Braves series | Mets Post Game
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom knows he didn’t make many mistakes against the Braves but points out how frustrated he was with himself after Austin Riley hit a two-run home run off of him to make it a three-run first inning. DeGrom also says it’s frustrating to lose this series against their division rivals especially after tying the game in the ninth inning then losing on a ground ball that never left the infield.
MLB.com
Jacob deGrom strikes out 14
Jacob deGrom strikes out 14 over seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs in his impressive start against the Braves
Associated Press
LEADING OFF: Yanks limp into Subway Series, LA visits Biden
The Yankees are in an unusual position entering their weekend Subway Series against the crosstown Mets — struggling underdog. The Bronx Bombers are coming off a stunning 11-8 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman allowed a tying grand slam to Jared Walsh during a seven-run ninth inning. New York had powered ahead with a seven-run first inning against Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.
NY Daily News
R.A. Dickey on the joy of watching Jacob deGrom pitch, his 2012 Cy Young season & life after baseball
Nine years ago, baseball’s best pitcher was a 37-year-old throwing 75-mile per hour knuckleballs. Today, as he watches Jacob deGrom rain fire over the league with a totally different pitching style, R.A. Dickey can still relate to that feeling of Citi Field’s mound transforming into a throne. “I can certainly understand the space he might be in where he feels like he can do anything on the …
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie quits after tensions come to the boil
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
