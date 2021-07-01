The Telegraph

Lionel Messi now free agent after Barcelona contract expires

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona came to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future. The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years. According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the club’s financial situation has caused the delay in agreeing another deal with Messi. “We want him to stay