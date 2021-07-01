-
Associated Press
Albies hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves blast Mets 20-2
Ozzie Albies was eager to claim his first five-hit game. Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves battered the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night for a strong finish to a disappointing month. The Braves (38-41) were 13-15 in June.
-
Sportico
Eleventh Annual Bobby Bonilla Day Marks Another $1.2 Million for Ex-Met
It’s July 1, which means it’s Bobby Bonilla Day. The former Major League outfielder who now works for the players union will receive his deposit of $1.2 million from the New York Mets. It’s the 11th of 25 payments that will extend annually to 2035. When the Mets traded Bonilla to the Baltimore Orioles midway […]
-
The Telegraph
Lionel Messi now free agent after Barcelona contract expires
Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona came to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future. The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years. According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the club’s financial situation has caused the delay in agreeing another deal with Messi. “We want him to stay
-
bioreports
Berhalter leans on US-based squad for Gold Cup
United States head coach Gregg Berhalter named a new-look squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday, leaving out several Europe-based stars in a roster drawn mostly from Major League Soccer.