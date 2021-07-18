July 17, 2021 | 6:40pm | Updated July 17, 2021 | 7:05pm

The ailments continue to pile up for Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who had to cut short a bullpen session Friday in Pittsburgh after experiencing tightness in his right forearm.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner will not pitch either Sunday or Monday, as the team had hoped, although an MRI exam administered Saturday showed “no structural damage,” according to manager Luis Rojas.

“He told me this [Saturday], by the way — I didn’t know about this. He told me that he felt it in a side that he threw before the break,” Rojas said of when deGrom first experienced the tightness. “He played catch at home and intended to throw a side there, too, and he felt the tightness again and he just stopped. … It’s a similar feel that he has in between sides sometimes with forearm tightness and it goes away, but this time it hasn’t gone away and that’s why right now he’s just getting treatment.

Jacob deGrom Corey Sipkin

“Right now we’re treating the player for what he feels and what’s getting in the way of him doing his work. So that’s how we are approaching it right now, day to day, until he feels good that he can throw, but right now he’s not throwing. Until that tightness is gone, we’re just not going to have him throw.”

Taijuan Walker, who replaced deGrom on the National League roster for the All-Star Game this past Tuesday in Denver, will start Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates.

“Walker is going [Sunday] for us and we were TBA waiting on Jake to throw his side [on Friday],” Rojas said. “When he was throwing his side he felt some tightness in his forearm, and he didn’t finish his side.

“So we’re evaluating him. He has been getting treatment so we’ll see where he’s at, but right now he’s not pitching Monday, either. We are approaching him day-to-day at this time.”

The 33-year-old deGrom, who leads MLB with a 1.08 ERA, hasn’t pitched since July 7 after dealing with three different physical issues in the first half, including flexor tendinitis in his right arm and shoulder soreness last month.

Rojas had said Friday that the Mets’ ace wouldn’t pitch in Pittsburgh this weekend to maximize his starts against NL East opponents in the second half.