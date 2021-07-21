Home SPORTS Mets claim RHP Roel Ramirez off waivers from St. Louis
SPORTS

by Bioreports
In need of all the pitching depth they can get, the Mets added another arm on Wednesday afternoon, claiming right-hander Roel Ramirez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ramirez will report to Triple-A Syracuse.

A 26-year-old right-hander originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, has appeared in two games with the Cardinals over the past two seasons, allowing nine earned runs on seven hits (four home runs) over a combined 1.0 inning of work, giving him a career MLB ERA of 81.00.

His minor league numbers are better, though, as he’s pitched to a 4.34 ERA with 32 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 games for Triple-A Memphis this season.

The Mets endured yet another pitching injury on Tuesday, as Robert Stock suffered a right hamstring strain that has since landed him on the 10-day IL. Stock is one of nine Mets pitchers currently on the IL.

