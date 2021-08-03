Home SPORTS Mets claim RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Rays
SPORTS

Mets claim RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Rays

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mets-claim-rhp-jake-reed-off-waivers-from-rays

Jake Reed with Dodgers celebrates final out 2021

Jake Reed with Dodgers celebrates final out 2021

The Mets have claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

He will be with the club as part of the taxi squad when the Mets open a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Monday.

Reed, 28, appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings (one start, five relief outings).

Reed has a 3.72 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 360 strikeouts (9.4 per 9) in 344 minor league innings spanning seven seasons.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Yes, you can bet on that: The men’s...

“The best race in Olympic history”: Karsten Warholm...

Concord baseball hiresTrent Abernathy as an assistant coach

Ridge Runners sweep rival WhistlePigs in Feud finale

AAABA 2021 Cleveland throttles Zanesville in seven

US Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock Going For Gold

Mets’ Luis Rojas gives updates on Javier Baez’s...

Spencer Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

Olympics-Athletics-‘No way I ran 46.1 and lost’ –...

Leave a Reply