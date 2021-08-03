mets-claim-rhp-jake-reed-off-waivers-from-rays

Jake Reed with Dodgers celebrates final out 2021

The Mets have claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

He will be with the club as part of the taxi squad when the Mets open a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Monday.

Reed, 28, appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings (one start, five relief outings).

Reed has a 3.72 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 360 strikeouts (9.4 per 9) in 344 minor league innings spanning seven seasons.