How will the Mets and Taijuan Walker fare against the Blue Jays? | What Are The Odds?
Maria Marino and Anthony McCarron break down the betting odds for the Mets against the Blue Jays on Saturday, and look at the chances for a bounce-back outing for Taijuan Walker following his rough start in Pittsburgh.
MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Saturday, July 24
Saturday, July 24, has a handful of late-afternoon matchups before a tantalizing 10-game featured slate. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups. MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top Stacks, Saturday, July 24 Yahoo Stack of the Day: Cincinnati Reds vs. […]
Is the Rich Hill deal a good deal for the Mets? | SportsNite
The SNY crew looks at the trade that the Mets made for Rays starter Rich Hill, and evaluate how Hill can help the Mets moving forward.
Steven Matz on there ‘definitely being some emotions’ in his return to Citi Field | Post Game
After being in the Mets organization for 12 years, Steven Matz couldn’t help but ‘experience some emotions out there’ as he faced his former team for the first time. He felt after giving up the two-run homer to Pete Alonso in the first inning, he was able to settle in. It was his first time throwing to catcher Alejandro Kirk, and he credited Kirk with calling a strong game but would like to start incorporating his curve ball more often to complement his fastball and changeup.