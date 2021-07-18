Mets ace Jacob deGrom hits shelf, again, due to forearm tightness – Yahoo Sports

Jacob deGrom is having one of the best pitching seasons in MLB history. He also seems to be walking a tightrope when it comes to staying healthy.

The New York Mets ace will miss his scheduled start on Monday after experiencing forearm tightness in a throwing session on Friday, Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters, per ESPN. Rojas added that deGrom experienced similar tightness in a bullpen session before the All-Star break, as well.

An MRI fortunately revealed no structural damage in deGrom’s pitching arm, but it’s not clear when he’ll return to the mound. He is now considered day-to-day:

“Right now, we’re treating the player for what he feels,” Rojas said. “That’s how we’re approaching day to day until he feels good and can throw.”

Minor health issues have been something of a theme in deGrom’s season, to go with 100 mph fastballs and gaudy strikeouts rates. The right-hander experienced four different health scares between May and June, exiting a game or missing a start with right lat inflammation, tightness in his right side, right elbow tendinitis and right shoulder soreness at different points.

When he’s been on the mound, deGrom has been one of the best shows in baseball. He currently leads the league in ERA (1.08), strikeouts (146), WHIP (0.554), FIP (1.24) and strikeouts per nine (14.3). Opponents are hitting .129/.160/.242 against him. Forget the Cy Young Award, he’s the MVP favorite right now.

deGrom made the choice to skip the All-Star Game on Tuesday to get some extra rest, but he’ll now sit out for a little longer. He last pitched on July 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Francisco Lindor out for a while

deGrom isn’t the only big name the Mets will be missing for the near future.

After exiting Friday’s game with an apparent side injury, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain. He told reporters that the injury is more of a week-to-week injury than day-to-day.

Lindor, the team’s big acquisition via trade last offseason, hasn’t put up the best numbers so far in his Mets career — he’s currently hitting .228/.326/.376 with 11 homers — but he seemed to improving, hitting .333 in the month of July before his injury.

