mets-2021-mlb-trade-deadline-buzz:-dangling-jose-berrios,-twins-desire-middle-infielders

Twins RHP Jose Berrios

Here is the latest trade deadline buzz surrounding the Mets…

July 26, 11:12 a.m.

While the Mets are “all over” the market for starting pitchers and relievers, they are not currently in on Jose Berrios, reports SNY’s Andy Martino.



Per Martino, the prospect cost for Berrios is simply too high at the moment, and the Mets are not in pursuit of him.

A rumor last week had the Twins seeking a ton for Berrios — a pre-arbitration big leaguer and two top 100 prospects.



July 26, 9:14 a.m.

As the Minnesota Twins entertain offers for right-hander Jose Berrios and other starting pitchers, the team “needs up-the-middle position players,” reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Morosi lists the Toronto Blue Jays as a potential trade fit with the Twins since Toronto has middle infield prospects such as shortstops Austin Martin and Orelvis Martinez.

Martin is currently the No. 12 prospect in baseball, per Keith Law of The Athletic’s new Top 50 list, and it’s hard to see any team giving that caliber of prospect up for just a year and change of Berrios.

Law has Martinez ranked No. 40, which is more in the wheelhouse of the kind of player who might headline a deal for Berrios. And if Martinez is a fit for the Twins, it’s fair to argue that Mets shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio (ranked No. 36 by Law) would also be a fit.

July 25, 10:05 p.m.

With the Washington Nationals in a freefall, the possibility of them trading ace Max Scherzer has risen, and SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Mets will inquire about his availability.

Per Martino, outside executives are skeptical that the Nats would deal Scherzer within the NL East, but the Mets plan to investigate.

Scherzer is set to become a free agent after the season.

As a player with 10-and-5 rights (10 years in the league, five with the same team), Scherzer has the ability to veto any trade.