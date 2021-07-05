Metro Exodus developer 4A Games is hiring staff to work on a new IP – VG247

By Dom Peppiatt



5 July 2021 20:02 GMT

It looks like developer 4A Games is working on a new game in a new triple-A IP, alongside Metro 4, as per new job listings.

A selection of new job listings from 4A Games’ careers page (via PSU) suggests that the studio is hard at work on a new ‘triple-A IP’. One of the openings at the studio is for a senior game designer, so it seems likely that the game is still in the early stages of development of “a new AAA IP by the makers of the Metro series”.

But what will this new game look like? The listings don’t give away too much of this mysterious new project, but we do know 4A wants it to include “the most lively video game environments ever seen”.

The studio is also searching for a creature concept artist, suggesting the new title will feature non-human NPCs and/or enemies.

The last game release we saw from 4A Games was 2019’s Metro Exodus, and shortly after the game’s launch publisher THQ Nordic noted that a new game in the series was indeed still in development.

The upcoming continuation of the franchise will revolve around a “complete overhaul of the engine and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage and hardware supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles.” Metro games have always looked great, so you can likely expect the next game in the series to look even more impressive.

Deep Silver and 4A Games also released a Metro Exodus upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S back in May this year. You can read our Metro Exodus review here.