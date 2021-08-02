Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Hits One Billion YouTube Views – Loudwire

Congratulations to Metallica for reaching one billion views on YouTube for the music video for the hit ‘Black Album’ track, “Nothing Else Matters.”

This is just one of the many, many achievements in the nearly four-decade long career of the metal giants, who have won eight Grammys and sold over 125 million albums worldwide, not to mention the statistical breakdown that pins Metallica as the world’s biggest touring band ever.

The “Nothing Else Matters” video was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009 and has attained more than double the amount of views of “Enter Sandman,” which the band uploaded in March of 2012, meaning that it could be a while before we see the all-time metal hit reach that same milestone rock and metal bands rarely surpass.

Over the last 13 months, however, a number of rock and metal music videos have surpassed the coveted one billion mark. Linkin Park’s “In the End” did so in early July of last year, System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” reached one billion views in late November of last year and just over one month ago, Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” did the same.

As for Spotify counts, Metallica still have a long way to go with “Enter Sandman” being the closest to hitting one billion streams, sitting at just over 701,000 plays at the time of publication.

The timing of the “Nothing Else Matters” achievement is quite ideal, too, as Metallica are set to issue a monstrous re-release of their self-titled 1991 album, best known as the ‘Black Album,’ on Sept. 10.

The 30th anniversary reissue includes a remastered version of the album and a wealth of extras (demos, live recordings, alternate mixes) and a 53-artist covers album, dubbed The Metallica Blacklist, is also set for release on the same day.

Metallica, “Nothing Else Matters” Music Video