Metallica share two more songs from their ‘Blacklist’ covers album – NME

Metallica have shared two more songs from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album – you can listen to them below.

Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of artists’ favourite track from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.

Among the acts to have contributed to the special project are St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

Today (July 27) SebastiAn’s ‘Don’t Tread On Else Matters’ was made available to stream online, as was Volbeat’s version of ‘Don’t Tread On Me’. As per a press release, fans will receive the new takes as instant gratification when pre-ordering the album.

You can also listen via YouTube below:

Metallica will also release a remastered version of ‘The Black Album’ in September via the band’s own Blackened Recordings.

Last week, the legendary group also announced a new range of Vans shoes to mark the record’s 30th anniversary. It marks the fourth collaboration between Vans and Metallica, with the most recent coming in 2018.

Meanwhile, Kirk Hammett recently reflected on Metallica’s 40th anniversary alongside his bandmate Robert Trujillo.

“What’s truly amazing now is the fact that I still feel like we haven’t really peaked, we’re still real hungry, we still wanna make music, we still care about music, we still care about each other,” Hammett said.

“I don’t see any signs of us slowing down, man, ’cause we have stuff that we wanna do.”

Metallica will headline both NOS Alive and Mad Cool Festival, as well as the French festival Hellfest, next summer.