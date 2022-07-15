Home NEWS Messi vs Ronaldo: Chiellini chooses between Ballon d’Or winners
NEWSNews Africa

Messi vs Ronaldo: Chiellini chooses between Ballon d’Or winners

by News
0 views
messi-vs-ronaldo:-chiellini-chooses-between-ballon-d’or-winners

Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini has unsurprisingly picked Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo over Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi when asked to choose between the two Ballon d’Or winners.

Chiellini and Ronaldo were teammates together at Juventus from 2018 to 2021, while he played against Messi plenty of times in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian defender recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old will be playing alongside former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The defender played with and against some of the best players in the world during his time with Juventus, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

During an interaction with ESPN, he was asked a series of questions, including one on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

The interviewer asked, “Messi or Ronaldo?”

Instinctively, he answered, “Ronaldo.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: ‘Impossible’ – What De Jong told Barcelona...

Pilla Donald: Gov Ortom the sharpest arrow in...

Transfer: Mikael Silvestre advises Manchester United over Ronaldo

Osun 2022: I’m still in guber race –...

CAF Women’s Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final...

EPL: Crystal Palace ex-star, Ambrose reveals best transfer...

Osun 2022: Ademola, Oyetola fight to finish

2023: Disquiet as Tinubu goes MKO Abiola way,...

EPL: Find someone with better quality – Silvestre...

Kogi CP presents N9.8m cheque to families of...

Leave a Reply