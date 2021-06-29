messi-scores-two-and-assists-once-while-becoming-argentina’s-most-capped-player

(Reuters) With his inauspicious Argentina debut nothing but a distant memory, Lionel Messi became his country’s most capped player on Monday in their 4-1 Copa América victory over Bolivia.

A perennial candidate in the ‘Greatest of All Time’ debate, Messi marked the occasion in style with a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and setting up another in his 148th national team appearance, surpassing Javier Mascherano’s record.

It was all a far cry from his debut in 2005 when he was sent off after just 43 seconds.

Coming on the pitch as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Hungary in Budapest, the then 18-year-old was red carded for swinging an arm in an opponent’s face.

Argentina’s record scorer, Messi’s 74th and 75th international goals helped extend the side’s unbeaten run to 17 games on Monday and booked a quarterfinal tie against Ecuador on Saturday.