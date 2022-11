Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Mexico with a wonderful goal from range, as Argentina earned a 2-src victory.

Superb goals by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez have earned Argentina a 2-src win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The result breathes new life into the South American side’s World Cup campaign after they suffered a