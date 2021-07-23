messi-could-wait-until-january-before-playing-for-barcelona-as-heartbreaking-reason-emerges

Barcelona chiefs are still struggling to announce the contract extension of Lionel Messi due to financial problem

And as things stand presently, Barcelona may not be cleared to register new players until they sort their issues

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Lionel Messi even though they have no chance to have the Argentine

Barcelona’s present financial crisis may force Lionel Messi to be blocked from playing for the Spanish giants until January next year unless proper things is done.

Lionel Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expired last month and there have been reports that the Argentine has agreed a new five-year deal even though the club’s chief have not officially announced.

For Barcelona to be given the chance to register Lionel Messi for next season and even other players recently signed, the Catalans will have to reduce their wage bill.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Barcelona must comply with the spending rules which La Liga chief Javier Tebas is refusing to relax, they risk not having Messi available for selection until the start of 2022.

Earlier, . had reported how Memphis Depay stated emphatically that he wants to play with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at Barcelona thereby calling the forward the best player in the world.

The Dutchman made this assertions after being presented to Barcelona fans joining the Catalans on free transfer and he is looking forward to playing for the Spanish giants.

Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona has expired and the Catalan chiefs are still on the matter for the Argentine star to sign a new contract this month.

The six-time Ballon winner is currently on break and spending some time with his family having just won the Copa America with Argentina beating Brazil in the final.

According to the report on GOAL, Depay explained that Lionel Messi is a phenomenon and someone he looks forward to to have superb working relationship with.

Also, . reported how Lionel Messi’s Copa America win for Argentina is the most trophy needed for the 33-year-old, according to teammate Sergio Aguero.

The Albiceleste won their first Copa since 1993 and it was Messi’s first for his native country after they were twice denied by Chile in the final.

The six-Ballon d’Or winner has been criticized by many having won many trophies for Barcelona and individual accolades.

