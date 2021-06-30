Home NEWS Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires
Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, is now a free agent after his current contract with the club expired today, June 30.

Although the 34-year-old is expected to agree fresh terms with the LaLiga giants, he can easily sign for another club as of today without any obstacles.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown interest in Messi.

The player is currently away on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America and is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Barca when he returns

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has warned Barcelona they might not be able to register Messi next season, if they don’t reduce their wage bill.

Tebas insists the Catalans must ensure they remain within the league-imposed salary cap.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Barcelona had the largest cap in Spain’s top flight in 2019/2020 at €671 million.

However, LaLiga’s new limit for the 2020/2021 season is €382.7m.

