Messenger: Dr. Alex Garza has strong words for state leaders as delta variant rages – STLtoday.com

As Dr. Alex Garza prepares to take a respite from one public service job for his next one, he finds himself slipping into the alphabet-soup jargon of a full-bird colonel.

For the past year and a half, Garza has been the face of the St. Louis region’s pandemic response, while offering expert advice behind the scenes to hospital leaders and elected officials like St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, and new Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Now he’s going to be practicing his MOS (military occupation code) while being deployed to Kuwait for about a 90-day BOG (boots on the ground). In the Army Reserves, where Garza has served the past two decades, he’s a 62-Alpha (emergency room physician) and he’s headed to a military hospital overseas just as the delta variant ravages southwest Missouri and once again makes the Show-Me State the center of the pandemic storm.

In all the ways that politicians of both parties usually describe heroes, Garza is one. He joined the reserves as a second-year resident in medical school. Since then, he’s put his Catholic faith to action, serving in a variety of civil and military positions, doing a tour in the Iraq War, and another in Africa with a special-forces unit.

He’s taken verbal abuse from fellow veteran Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, because Garza has used his platform to push for the sorts of statewide action on health care orders that Parson has eschewed; the sorts of actions that might have avoided Missouri’s current ignominy as the petri dish with the fastest-rising COVID-19 infections in the nation.