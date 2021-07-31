Meross launches slimmer Smart LED Desk Lamp with touch and HomeKit controls – iMore

Similar to the previously released lamp, the MDL110M sports an all-black design with an articulating arm that houses 46 “high-quality” LEDs. The onboard LEDs can produce up to 400 lumens of brightness and supports full-dimming functionality from 1 to 100%.

Our smart desk lamp is composed of 46 high-quality LED beads, providing super soft light to protect the eyes, which reduces the harm of flickering light. With a 180°adjustable lamp head, the adjustable desk lamp can provide multi-angle lighting, which is perfect for reading, studying, and working.

Following the launch of a smart desk lamp and floor lamp earlier this month, Meross has announced the release of another new HomeKit desk lamp on Friday. The Meross MDL110M Smart LED Desk Lamp — available now on Amazon, features a sleek aluminum frame, touch controls, and smart app convenience.

While it cannot display color, the new Meross lamp supports white color temperature adjustments ranging from 2700 to 6000K. Color temperature and brightness adjustments are available through on-device touch controls or via the Meross app when connected to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

In addition to the Meross app, the MDL110M works with HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings. Like the best HomeKit lamps, smart features with the MDL110M include scheduling, timers, and automation with other Meross accessories — or HomeKit accessories through the Home app.

The Meross MDL110M Smart LED Desk Lamp is available now through Amazon for $69.99. As with most Meross product releases, the company is offering a special launch discount that takes $25 off of the purchase price for a limited time. To take advantage of the savings, be sure to clip the coupon on the Amazon product page.