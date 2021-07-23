Meross this week added a height adaptable LED Floor Lamp to its smart home lineup offering Apple HomeKit support.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Boasting a modular three-piece design, the slim black lamp can be adjusted to a height of 54.7 inches (139cm) for placement on a floor, or 22 inches (56cm) for desk use via the included base or clamp mount.

The flexible gooseneck can be tilted and rotated 360 degrees, and though it doesn’t feature color changes, the brightness, warmness and coolness of the light can be adjusted between 2700 to 6000K.

The 12-Watt lamp features a peak brightness of 650 lumens and is fully dimmable using the integrated touch panel on the lamp stem, the included remote, or via the mobile app.



In addition to ‌HomeKit‌, the Meross Smart LED Floor Lamp is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Meross app when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The Meross MSL610HK Smart LED Floor Lamp is available now on Amazon for $79.99, but Meross is currently offering a $25 discount that can be found on the Amazon product listing.

(Via iMore.)