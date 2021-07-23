Meross this week added a height adaptable LED Floor Lamp to its smart home lineup offering Apple HomeKit support.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Boasting a modular three-piece design, the slim black lamp can be adjusted to a height of 54.7 inches (139cm) for placement on a floor, or 22 inches (56cm) for desk use via the included base or clamp mount.
The flexible gooseneck can be tilted and rotated 360 degrees, and though it doesn’t feature color changes, the brightness, warmness and coolness of the light can be adjusted between 2700 to 6000K.
The 12-Watt lamp features a peak brightness of 650 lumens and is fully dimmable using the integrated touch panel on the lamp stem, the included remote, or via the mobile app.
In addition to HomeKit, the Meross Smart LED Floor Lamp is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Meross app when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.
The Meross MSL610HK Smart LED Floor Lamp is available now on Amazon for $79.99, but Meross is currently offering a $25 discount that can be found on the Amazon product listing.
(Via iMore.)
Top Stories
All Three Major U.S. Carriers and Google Adopt Rich Communication Services, But No Sign of Apple Interest
Tuesday July 20, 2021 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
For the last several years, Google has been pushing a new communications protocol called Rich Communication Services, or RCS. RCS is designed to replace SMS, the current text message standard, and it offers support for higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, bigger file sizes, better encryption, improved group chat, and more.
Verizon today announced that it is planning to adopt…
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Now Available
Upcoming AirPods Pro firmware updates are now available to Apple Developer Program members as beta versions.
AirPods Pro firmware beta one features FaceTime Spatial Audio and Ambient Noise Reduction. Custom Transparency mode, including Conversation Boost, was initially expected to be included in the beta but appears to have been delayed for a later version.
Apple made the announcement…
Apple Music to Livestream Premiere of Kanye West’s New Album ‘Donda’ on Thursday
Wednesday July 21, 2021 1:49 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple Music on Thursday will host a global livestream for the premiere of Kanye West’s tenth studio album, titled “Donda.”
The sold-out event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and Apple Music’s livestream will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The livestream was revealed in a Beats Studio Buds ad that aired during the NBA Finals. The ad features U.S. track…
Apple Confirms iOS 14.7 Fixes WiFi Bug and Many Other Vulnerabilities
Wednesday July 21, 2021 11:38 am PDT by Juli Clover
Following the release of iPadOS 14.7 this morning, Apple has shared details on the security updates that are included in iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS Big Sur 11.5, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7, all of which came out this week.
Notably, Apple’s documentation confirms that the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 updates address a WiFi-related vulnerability that could impact iOS devices when joining a…
Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November
Sunday July 18, 2021 7:39 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be…
Common Windows Malware Can Now Infect Macs
A common form of malware on Windows systems has been modified into a new strain called “XLoader” that can also target macOS (via Bleeping Computer).
Derived from the Formbook info-stealer for Windows, XLoader is a form of cross-platform malware advertised as a botnet with no dependencies. It is used to steal login credentials, capture screenshots, log keystrokes, and execute malicious files. …
Hands-On With Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack
Tuesday July 20, 2021 11:14 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new MagSafe Battery Pack that Apple debuted this week is arriving to customers starting today and it’s also now available for in-store pickup in many Apple retail locations around the world. We snagged one this morning and thought we’d take a look at it to let MacRumors readers know if it’s worth the $99 asking price.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As the name …
Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 With Podcast App Updates and Bug Fixes
Wednesday July 21, 2021 10:15 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur 11.5 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.4.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
macOS Big Sur…
Apple Releases tvOS 14.7 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K
Monday July 19, 2021 10:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 14.7, the seventh update to the tvOS 14 operating system that initially debuted in September 2020. tvOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of the tvOS 14.6 update.
tvOS 14.7, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software …