mercy-johnson-shares-adorable-video-of-herself-disturbing-her-husband,-prince-okojie,-while-he’s-trying-to-work.

Popular Actress, Mercy Johnson keeps dishing out couple-goals related content on her social media page and her fans absolutely love it.

The movie star is never shy when it comes to showing off her goofy side with her family, and she did just that in a recent video she shared.

In the video, her Hubby, Prince Okojie, was trying to work on some contracts but Mercy would have none of that, because the kids were asleep and she’d rather they did something else.

She shared the video with the caption ;

MCM …..kids were asleep and Oga wan select contract, i am like how?

View this post on Instagram

