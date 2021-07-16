mercy-johnson-gets-emotional-in-video-as-she-congratulates-daughter-who-just-graduated-elementary-school

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media with an interesting update about her daughter Angel’s education

The doting mum disclosed that her little girl has completed her elementary education and is now ready for primary school

Mercy and her husband, Prince Odi, were seen congratulating the little one who was dressed in a cute gown for her graduation ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nothing beats the excitement of a parent witnessing the success of their children and this is exactly how Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie is feeling at the moment.

The movie star recently shared a post on her Instagram page in which she announced that her daughter, Angel, has graduated from elementary school and is now set for primary school.

Mercy’s post also came with a video in which she and her husband, Prince Odi, came together to celebrate the little one.

Mercy Johnson happy as daughter graduates elementary school.

Photo:@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

From indications, the video was filmed just before Angel headed to her graduation ceremony. An emotional Mercy hugged her child and told her how proud she was.

The dad also offered his congratulations to the little one as she shared a warm hug with her mother.

Sharing the cute family moment on Instagram, Mercy wrote:

“Our Angel, @theokojiekids graduated to elementary today…Awesome God…..”

See her post below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Mercy

As expected, fans and colleagues of the actress who came across the post showered congratulatory messages on Angel.

Read what some of them had to say below:

toyin_abraham said:

“Yaaay my daughter.”

adakarl1 said:

“Awww congratulations my Princess.”

iamkoshun said:

“Awww congratulations cutie.”

lifeoforia____ said:

“Awww Shez so sweet see dat kiss on his arms wow sweet baby.”

tshepo3922 said:

“Ncooh this is Wonder Woman who loves her kids and hubby so much. Just love this family.”

Mercy Johnson teases Regina Daniels with throwback video

Meanwhile, . previously reported that Mercy Johnson shared her favourite video of Regina Daniels and her son Munir on Instagram.

The young mother was spotted tending to her handsome son who seemed to be hungry and needed food.

Regina commented on the video and said she didn’t know what her son’s body gestures mean at the time.

Source: .