“Mercy Eke’s Butt Is Made In Germany, Serviced By Benz And Lamborghini” – Pretty Mike Reveals (VIDEO)

Nigerian socialite and nightlife executive, Pretty Mike has praised reality TV actress Mercy Eke while also gushing about her bottom.Mercy Eke was recently captured twerking while receiving applause from some guys in a video.

However, Pretty Mike went above and beyond by boasting that her buttocks are German-made and are currently being maintained by Mercedes Benz and Lamborghini.

Other guys and friends were amused by this comment as they chuckled at the uncommon honour.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, who seemed to be the topic of conversation, was asked to shake her butt again, and she obliged throwing them into a wonderland.

Mercy Eke, as we all know, is one of the famous people who has openly acknowledged getting cosmetic surgery to get her ideal body shape, and she is not ashamed of it.

The brand influencer previously compared liposuction to women putting on makeup to accentuate their beauty.

Mercy Eke believes that because all women are the same, it is absurd for a woman who uses makeup to condemn her for having butt surgery.

Watch the video below;

Read some reactions below;

odozhodli wrote; ‘so many natural ass out there better, finer and softer. All these overhyped rookies be doing much tbh Which one is made in Germany? No be God create una😔

maclam wrote; ‘Stop misleading our girls 😒 Before they go do yansh and die again 😖😖

genosahon wrote; ‘Good girl nor Dey pay oooo, imagine the statement. So all the girls should do what you’re doing?

Source:-

–