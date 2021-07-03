Home ENTERTAINMENT Mercy Eke launches Foundation, set to give N5 million grants to business owners
ENTERTAINMENT

Mercy Eke launches Foundation, set to give N5 million grants to business owners

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mercy-eke-launches-foundation,-set-to-give-n5-million-grants-to-business-owners

BB. Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has launched a charity foundation to help business owners and people facing financial difficulties.

Mercy Eke launches

The reality TV star and businesswoman made the grand announcement in a post she shared on her Instagram page on Friday, July 2nd.

According to her, the foundation was established to help struggling business owners, sick people, indigent students, single mothers and widows.

Mercy Eke launches

She also revealed that her first project is give out N5 million grant to support small scale businesses.

She wrote,

“The Mercy Eke Foundation is finally here💞🙏🏻

I have always wanted to give back, and I’m glad I can finally make this dream of mine a reality.

The Mercy Eke Foundation is a charity organization and we would be helping different group of people from time to time.

From struggling business owners, to sick people who can’t afford their bills, to single mothers, to widows, to students who are struggling with their fees in school, to kids on the streets, and more.

Mercy Eke launches

For our first project tagged #MEFWithBusinessOwners, we would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up.

To be a benefactor, all you have to do is upload a creative 1 minute video on your Instagram, telling and showing us what you do or what you want to do. Post with the hashtag #MEFWithBusinessOwners and tag @mercyekefoundation

Our team will make a selection for the final pick.


I wish you all good luck…”

See her post below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija’s Khloe responds after she was dragged for...

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shows off her new whip...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez snapped with kids...

Jamie Lynn Spears Asked People To Stop Sending...

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Vijay’s Vaathi Coming, performs...

Doctor Strange actor Tilda Swinton describes Ancient One...

Singing celebrities make film urging Britons to get...

Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Breaks Down Iconic...

Rhea Chakraborty feeds stray dogs, showers love on...

Caitlin Moran on How to Be a Woman:...

Leave a Reply