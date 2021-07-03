mercy-eke-launches-foundation,-set-to-give-n5-million-grants-to-business-owners

BB. Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has launched a charity foundation to help business owners and people facing financial difficulties.

The reality TV star and businesswoman made the grand announcement in a post she shared on her Instagram page on Friday, July 2nd.

According to her, the foundation was established to help struggling business owners, sick people, indigent students, single mothers and widows.

She also revealed that her first project is give out N5 million grant to support small scale businesses.

She wrote,

“The Mercy Eke Foundation is finally here💞🙏🏻 I have always wanted to give back, and I’m glad I can finally make this dream of mine a reality. The Mercy Eke Foundation is a charity organization and we would be helping different group of people from time to time. From struggling business owners, to sick people who can’t afford their bills, to single mothers, to widows, to students who are struggling with their fees in school, to kids on the streets, and more. For our first project tagged #MEFWithBusinessOwners, we would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up. To be a benefactor, all you have to do is upload a creative 1 minute video on your Instagram, telling and showing us what you do or what you want to do. Post with the hashtag #MEFWithBusinessOwners and tag @mercyekefoundation Our team will make a selection for the final pick.



I wish you all good luck…”

See her post below,