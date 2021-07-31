Home ENTERTAINMENT Mercy Eke adds Mercedes Benz Convertible to fleet of exotic cars; [Video]
Mercy Eke adds Mercedes Benz Convertible to fleet of exotic cars; [Video]

Nigerian socialite and winner of the fourth season of the Big Brother . show, Mercy Eke has just splurged several millions of Naira on her latest exotic ride.

Mercy who not so long ago signed on as an ambassador for an online clothing store and also renewed her contract with a cosmetic company in the country, rewarded herself for all her achievements with a brand new red Mercedes Benz Convertible.

The brand influencer showed off the luxury car via her Snapchat handle, where sharing a photo of the luxury automobile, gave it the simple caption, “Added.”

With this addition, Mercy’s garage boasts of a number of luxury cars including the winning car from BB. S4, a G-Wagon and a Range Rover.

Here’s a video of her ride below,

