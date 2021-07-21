Merck Foundation launches ‘I CAN- Mentorship Program’ to empower women and youth – Devdiscourse

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 20-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 17:25 IST

CEO of Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej announced the beginning of a new mentoring program “I CAN – Mentorship Program” across Africa, Asia and Latin America as part of her personal contribution to empowering women and youth in the global south. The program, which is open to Merck Foundation Alumni, including journalists and healthcare providers, will be an interactive program with Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej where she will lend her 27 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals to unleash their hidden potential and achieve their professional & personal goals. The aim of the program is to help the mentees reach their potential, fulfil their dreams, inspire others and transform under pressure. The last date of applying for the program is 30th July 2021.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I am very excited to introduce our mentorship program that will support and guide our Merck Foundation Alumni in their career and personal life too. This past year has been especially challenging for all and has affected our personal growth and development. Through the “I CAN – Mentorship Program” I would like to lead the selected Alumni to explore their potential and try to achieve their dreams by overcoming challenges and find solutions and never give up. Just to share my experience of doing the same, during my 27-year journey to success”.

This mentorship program will allow the selected mentees to connect with Senator Dr Rasha Kelej in person to benefit from her experience and knowledge with the aim to achieve their professional & personal goals.

“I look forward to the success of this program which is launched with the aim to encourage and empower our young Alumni in this ever-evolving and competitive environment”, added Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej has 27 years of experience in the international biotechnology industry and Sustainable development. She is the first African woman to be CEO of Merck Foundation and has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020) and also the African Woman of the Year 2020. She has been appointed by The President of The Arab Republic of Egypt as Senator at The Egyptian Senate (2020 – 2025) and plays an important role to advise with regards to African Health, Economic and Social Sustainable Development and collaboration opportunities.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej will select 20 applicants to be enrolled for this program based on the evaluation of their applications and their needs. This program is a personal contribution from Dr Rasha Kelej which does not entail a reward or a job opportunity within the organization.

“I look forward to getting to know our Alumni more closely. I am very excited about this incredible opportunity to meet young enthusiastic talents from across three continents”, added Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Details about “I CAN”- Mentorship Program with Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation

Who can apply?

Merck Foundation Alumni

Doctors trained through the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation

Journalists who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation objectives and/or won Merck Foundation awards

Last Date of Submission

30th July 2021

How to Apply?

Send your applications to submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Mentorship Program- I CAN

Please share your Brief Profile along with a note on what you wish to achieve through this program.

Also mention your Name, Country and Contact details.

