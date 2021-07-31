Mercedes-Benz unveils new S-Class S680 Guard – Times of India

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new S-Class S680 Guard, the armoured version of its S-Class range with VPAM VR10 certification–the highest level of protection granted for civil vehicles. The company is yet to reveal the price.

The technology used for the armoured sedan is set to be exclusive to Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class range, according to Daimler.

The S-Class S680 Guard utilises a long wheelbase alongside a twin-turbocharged 6.0 litre V12 engine delivering a total of 450 kW and 830 nm of torque.

For added protection the model is equipped with 100 mm thick polycarbonate glass windows and Michelin Pax tyres with a run-flat tire system, allowing use for up to 30 kilometres post puncture.

The model comes with options to include a fire extinguishing system and a fresh air system set to protect occuputants in case of a fire.

“The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard is one of the most customer-oriented products from Mercedes-Benz because this special protection model focuses on people and their safety “, says Dirk Fetzer, Head of Product Management S-Class.

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz launched the non-armoured S-Class with a starting price of Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal whether the S-Class Guard will be launched in India.

