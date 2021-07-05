Mercedes’ AMG, Maybach and G-Class To Create A New Business Group – Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to merge the AMG, Maybach, and G-Class sub-brands to a new business group in order to boost productivity and profitability. As reported by Automotive News Europe, the announcement will be made public during the 2021 Munich Auto Show this September.

While the three sub-brands have different target groups, Daimler’s CEO, Ola Kallenius believes they could work better in a single management body as they are all focused on high-margin sales. The stronger candidate for leading AMG, Maybach, and G-Class is Philipp Schiemer, who is currently the CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

AMG will continue being the performance-oriented brand of Daimler while offering its first electrified model in 2022 – the One hypercar with F1-derived hybrid technology. The BMW M and Audi Sport rival currently offers a wide range of spiced-up models based on Mercedes-Benz hatchbacks, sedans, coupes, convertibles, and SUVs of all shapes and sizes and will continue to do so with a focus on engine downsizing and electrification.

Maybach currently has a two-model range consisting of the flagship luxury versions of the S-Class limousine and GLS large premium SUV. After its first and less-than-ideal attempt to resurrect the badge during the ’00s, Daimler is giving Maybach a second shot starting with a closer connection with Mercedes-Benz products like a top-of-the-range trim level, and slowly building its own character and identity. The goal is to establish the brand as the main rival of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Last but not least, the G-Class sub-brand is all about luxury off-roaders with a plan on expanding its range in the future beyond the G-Wagen. Besides the upcoming 4×4² which will get its own AMG version, we also expect a fully electric EQG as an off-road capable zero-emission model.

A Daimler spokesperson told Automobilwoche that all three brands will maintain their “independence, strong identities and evolved corporate cultures” but they will “expand and sharpen them”. The German company hasn’t yet finalized the new group’s structure.