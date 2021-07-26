Men’s Volleyball Drops Match Against ROC, Move to 1-1 in Pool B originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a resounding 3-0 win over France to kick off their Olympic competition, the United States men’s volleyball team dropped their second match 3-1 against the Russian Olympic Committee.

After the ROC took the first two sets, the United States stayed alive in the match with a win in Set 3, but it wasn’t enough as the ROC came out victorious in the fourth set.

Taylor Sander and Matthew Anderson led the attack for the Americans with 17 and 15 points respectively. Sander added two blocks and six digs while Anderson had nine digs. Libero Eric Shoji collected nine digs while Micah Christenson collected four points, two blocks and eight digs.

The Americans failed to contain the offense of the ROC, led by Dmitry Volkov (16 points) and Igor Kobzar (14 points). Ivan Iakovlev was extremely efficient on attack, scoring eight points on 10 attack attempts.

The next match for the United States will take place Tuesday, July 27 at 10:05 p.m. ET against Tunisia.