SPORTS Men’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics diving live: Tom Daley and Matty Lee compete for Team GB in synchronised 10m platform final by Bioreports July 26, 2021 written by Bioreports July 26, 2021 diving tokyo olympics live 2020 tom daly matty lee men’s synchronised 10m – Clive Rose/Getty Images Particle – embed: Olympics20 – quick stats – article 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post History made: Two 13-year-olds take home gold, silver in first-ever women’s street finals next post The Witcher Fan Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics You may also like The Witcher Fan Wins Gold At The Tokyo... July 26, 2021 History made: Two 13-year-olds take home gold, silver... July 26, 2021 Arsenal star linked with Atletico Madrid move as... July 26, 2021 Watch: When Ederson made the day of a... July 26, 2021 A nightmare debut! What’s happened to Lionel Messi’s... July 26, 2021 Spanish club Espanyol make talented Nigerian youngster number... July 26, 2021 Caeleb Dressel leads USA to gold in men’s... July 26, 2021 Olympics-Swimming-Titmus beats Ledecky, ‘Re-Peaty’ gold for Britain July 26, 2021 Stewart’s walkoff HR lifts US over Japan 2-1... July 26, 2021 Sources: Mets will inquire about Nationals ace Max... July 26, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply