Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself hovering on an electric surfboard and waving an American flag set to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on July 4th, because, America.

“Happy July 4th!” the Facebook CEO wrote.

It was, of course, immediate fodder for memes and Twitter silliness. It joins other extremely random content from the tech billionaire in the past that includes slow-motion spear throwing and surfing while wearing what looked like a whole tube of sunscreen as a “disguise” from paparazzi. He appeared to be a little less sun safe this holiday weekend but a whole lot more patriotic.

It comes a week after a federal judge threw out government antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission, dealing a major blow to the effort to rein in the social media giant.

Check out the Twitter antics below.

