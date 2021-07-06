Membership Registration: APC extends exercise in four states – The Nation Newspaper

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of membership registration and revalidation in four states for another two weeks.

The Committee also directed members that are yet to be registered or have not to revalidate their membership are free to purchase nomination forms and contest for any party elective offices in the forthcoming congresses of the party.

The affected states are Imo, Kwara, Ogun, and Rivers.

The decision for extension of the exercise in the affected states was contained in a statement by the CECPC Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoehede in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Secretary said the extension followed the recommendation of the party’s Membership Registration Appeals Committee.

The statement reads: “Following the recommendation of the Membership Registration Appeals Committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of the Party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, and Rivers states.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation, and register update exercise in the four states will continue for two weeks.

“Those who have not been registered in these States can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections, and conventions. For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.”

The Secretary then assured party members that registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and warned that “any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise.

“All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.”

The party then appreciated Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation, and register update centers across the country and called on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and in line with COVID-19 public health protocols.