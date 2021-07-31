members-troop-out-as-imo-state-apc-conducts-successful-ward-congress

The nationwide All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress was held in Imo and the exercise was successful in the state

Party members trooped out en masse to exercise their rights as members of the governing party in the state

Attempts to stop the exercise through a court order on Friday, July 30 did not come to fruition as the judge quashed the case

Owerri – The Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 31 conducted a successful ward congress across the state.

A statement sent to . by the media unit of the Imo APC stated that party members participated in the exercise.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had met with some of the APC members a day before the exercise.

According to the statement, the atmosphere was very peaceful and members conducted themselves in an orderly manner devoid of the outcome.

Part of the statement read:

“Independent reports from various wards indicated an early turnout of party members to their various congress centers.

“The ward congress of the APC which was held across the nation would produce ward executives of the party and delegates to the local government areas congress.

“In what turned out to be efforts in futility, the former Governor Rochas Okorocha had approached an FCT High Court through a proxy, seeking an interim injunction to the congress in Imo state.

“However, the Hon. Justice denied the motion which gave the Imo state chapter of the party a clearance to continue with the congress.

“Having been conducted and concluded, the party has set in motion, process, and system for the progress of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.”

Disciplinary measures for erring members

. had earlier reported that the national chairman of the APC caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the exercise peacefully.

In a statement sent to . on Friday night, July 30, by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on officials conducting the congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

The APC chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the exercise.

Governor Buni further said adequate arrangements have been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

No room for parallell congresses

Earlier in the day, the APC threatened to sanction any member or group who organises any parallel congress.

The national caretaker committee, in a notice, issued to all members and signed on Friday, July 30 and seen by ., reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of December 2020.

The notice which was signed by the party’s national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the NEC resolution subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

