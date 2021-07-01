Members of Rivers State Assembly plotting against me – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, accused some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly of plotting against him.

The Governor made the claims during the commissioning of three reconstructed roads in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike also claimed that some senators and members of the House of Representatives from his State were part of the plots against him.

He said he had secured an audio evidence against the State and federal lawmakers some of who he said often followed him around.

There are plots to move capital from Abuja, Buhari to lose power – Nigerian pastor releases fresh prophecies



The Governor, however, declared that the alleged plot against him will fail as according to him, he is more experienced in politics than his rivals.

Governor Wike said “even as I speak here, there are so many Assembly members in the State Assembly who are plotting against me, I know them. They come and line up, I see them, greet them, I laugh and move. It does not mean I don’t know.

“I have been trained in this war. I know them and know what they do. Senators, House of Reps, I know how they move to Abuja to conspire against me. You don’t need to worry yourself. I have all their audio discussions, all they have been saying against me, what they will do to me at the appropriate time. When I see them I drink. This is politics.

“If they know how I came and survived, they will say this man has God’s hand on him”.