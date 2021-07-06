Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Mourn the Passing of Lethal Weapon Director Richard Donner – MovieWeb

Lethal Weapon stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have weighed in on the passing of Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, who directed all four Lethal Weapon movies with Glover and Mel Gibson, had passed away at the age of 91. As he also directed other iconic movies like Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and The Omen, Donner has long been one of Hollywood’s most inspirational filmmakers, and the news of his death has left Hollywood in mourning.

Glover’s relationship with Donner and Gibson goes back decades, and as close friends of the late filmmaker, both actors are feeling especially heartbroken about the news. Glover, who found great fame with his role as Sgt. Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon movies, released a statement in the wake of the news addressing his feelings. Per Deadline, here’s what the actor had to say.

“My heart is broken. Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon Team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

In all four Lethal Weapon movies, Glover co-starred alongside Mel Gibson as Martin Riggs. In another statement provided to Deadline, Gibson opened up on the news of Donner’s death, and it’s clearly been pretty hard on him as well. As the statement reads:

“Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others. He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”

Danny Glover and Mel Gibson first appeared together in the original Lethal Weapon in 1987. The actors would both reprise their roles for Lethal Weapon 2 in 1989, Lethal Weapon 3 in 1992, and Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. For years, Donner had kicked around the idea of doing Lethal Weapon 5 with Riggs and Murtaugh returning for one last installment. As of December 2020, Donner had confirmed his plans to direct the movie himself, intending for the sequel to serve as the final movie of his directorial career.

“This is the final one. It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually… Hahaha! It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that,” he told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

Sadly, Donner never got the chance to reunite with Glover and Gibson one last time. Regardless, he leaves behind an incredible body of work. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.

