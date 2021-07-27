Meituan, Tencent and other Chinese tech firms continue to plunge as Beijing expands its crackdown – CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Chinese tech stocks are continuing their big sell-off as investors continue to digest Beijing’s widening crackdown on private enterprise.

Meituan dropped 16% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, eclipsing Monday’s massive 14% loss — making it the food delivery firm’s worst two days on record.

That plunge — which combined, has wiped out more than $56 billion in market value for Meituan since Friday — came as Chinese regulators issued new guidelines Monday calling for improved standards for food delivery workers.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that companies should take steps to ensure that riders make at least the local minimum wage, to reduce the “intensity” of the workload, and to “strengthen traffic safety education and training,” among other measures.

Meituan runs one of China’s biggest food delivery platforms, with hundreds of millions of users making transactions on its app annually. The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had “received and closely studied” the new rules, and would “strictly comply” with them.