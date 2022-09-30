Mehcosa Makes A Cover On Black Sherif’s Soja Song

A British wanna-be music superstar, Mehcosa, who is famous for her adorable music covers has wowed Ghanaians after she jumped on Black Sherif’s latest ‘Soja’ song, by doing a cover for the song.

The 10 year old, who is British born but of Nigerian descent has received commendations for her exceptional singing dexterity and many were impressed by how she was able to sing the song effortlessly.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, just a few days after he dropped another banger titled “Soja”, the Ghanaian drill sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, widely known as Black Sherif has attained a milestone with the song.

READ ALSO: Lagos-based Prophet Sentenced To 7Years Imprisonment For Defrauding His Church Member Of $137KThe song “Soja” according to a tweet sighted on social media has been featured in an upcoming Hollywood movie trailer titled “The Woman King”.

Black Sherif in a previous discussion with Sadiq Abdul Abu of 3Music Network and a group of panelist explained to them the inspiration and the message he wants to carry across to his fans in his new song.

He claims that the song addresses the necessity for self-awareness in order to prevent one’s own worries and unpleasant emotions from distracting them from their life’s purpose and objectives.

Blacko claimed that for almost a week after writing this particular song, he had no more desire to write songs, but he was instructed to wait before making it available to the general public.

But after repeatedly hearing the music, his team leader urged him to make it public so that it could fulfill its objective.

Well, the song is already doing magic for singer as it is being featured in a new movie trailer titled “The Woman King” which features top Hollywood stars like Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim and other world-known stars.

See the tweet below:

Source; www.-

–