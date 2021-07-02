meghan-mccain’s-departure-from-‘the-view’-sparks-strong-reactions.-‘bye-bye-snowflake’

Meghan McCain is calling it quits at “The View,” and some fans aren’t too choked up over it.

McCain, the show’s resident conservative, announced Thursday that she is leaving the daytime talk show after four years. The Fox News alum and daughter of late Sen. John McCain joined co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in 2017.

“This is going to be my last season here at “The View,” McCain announced at the top of the show. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and council and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. This show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating wonderful privileges of my entire life.”

She said she plans to finish out the season through the end of July.

“It’s not easy for me to leave,” McCain continued, “but I feel like this is just the right decision for me at this moment.”

Rumors of McCain’s departure began swirling early Thursday and confirmation sent shock waves across social media — mainly among those who’ve criticized McCain’s behavior on the show in recent years.

“I’m not surprised,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “But I’m happy for Whoopi & Joy. Those poor women were about to have permanent nerve damage from all the eye rolling they did anytime Meghan opened her mouth. Bye bye snowflake!”

“It’s about time …” another wrote.

Meanwhile, fans of McCain were elated that she was finally saying goodbye to “The View”: “Why would anyone with a relatively new marriage and a beautiful baby want to surround themselves with that kind of negativity and those horrible, mean-spirited, vindictive women every day?”

McCain is known for her conservative takes on hot button political issues, including gun control and abortion, and has had her share of on-air blow ups with her left-leaning co-hosts. Last month, a discussion on President Joe Biden’s treatment of a CNN journalist devolved into a shouting match between McCain and Goldberg.

In January, the conservative co-host faced criticism for trying to grill newly elected U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) about packing the Supreme Court following his historic win in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. A screenshot of a scowling McCain among the smiling faces of her co-hosts as they interviewed Warnock soon became a social media meme.

In announcing her exit, McCain called it “a privilege” to have worked alongside such talented broadcasters over the last four years.

“You are the the most talented women on all of television, hands down,” she told her “View” co-hosts. “And it has been so incredible to do this with you.”

