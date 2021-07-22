Meghan McCain bashes ‘pathetic bureaucrats’ in Congress, predicts Pelosi will lose speakership in midterms – Fox News

Media top headlines July 22 In media news today, Politico and CNN writers criticize Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of GOP picks for riot committee, a former Google consultant give his opinion on how to combat misinformation, and WaPo’s Josh Rogin says ‘Fauci was wrong’ about denying NIH funded Wuhan ‘gain of function’ COVID-19 research

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain went after congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle Thursday, imploring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to “start acting like adults and not pathetic bureaucrats.”

While discussing the ongoing fight over which members of Congress would make up the commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, McCain criticized the two leaders for not working together to decide who should form the commission, warned Pelosi that she needed to start “getting things done” with Republicans, and predicted the California liberal would lose the speakership to McCarthy in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Am I allowed to think all of this is gross and bad? Because that’s how I feel about all of it,’ McCain said of the bickering taking place across the aisle. “I think that Nancy Pelosi should be playing ball with Kevin McCarthy to try and get people that they can both agree on, on the committee.”

McCain suggested that McCarthy should have put Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on the commission himself, rather than Pelosi, as well as Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a long-time critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy pulled all five of his GOP picks on Wednesday after Pelosi rejected two of them: Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind.

“I think this is why Americans are so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill, and you don’t have to believe me, there are statistics done by pollsters everywhere that show Congress is at its lowest historical approval rating ever,” McCain said. “And I think part of the problem is Nancy Pelosi better start getting something done with the other side, because her time in power is coming to an end fast and furiously.”

McCain said she would bet her life that Republicans would take over Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and that McCarthy would become the new Speaker of the House.

“These two people have to learn how to work together. Republicans and Democrats have to learn to live together,” she said. “We’re going to think about things in different ways when it comes to something as serious as the attack on the Capitol.”

“Everyone on Capitol Hill no matter which party should be putting politics behind them, because it is very serious, and no one wants anything like it to happen again,” McCain added. “And they all need to start acting like adults and not like pathetic bureaucrats, because elections come and these people will be voted out. Maybe the generation before mine will let these … Boomers just continue to get nothing done. But I promise you, other generations coming up will not.”