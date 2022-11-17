Meghan Markle’s incredible secret gesture during Queen’s Jubilee revealed

November 16, 2022 – 07:30 GMT

Meghan Markle’s incredible secret gesture during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted fans when they flew back to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

And it seems that during their stay, Meghan took on a secret personal mission to help those across the pond.

Meghan’s friend, Tyler Perry, revealed all on Saturday night when he told a story to a group of 800 guests gathered at Los Angeles’s Pacific Design Center to celebrate the annual Baby2Baby Gala, which raises money for children living in poverty.

Tyler spoke in detail about the global infant formula shortage – which hit the US worse between May and July.

Tyler Perry shared his story at the annual Baby2Baby Gala

According to Vanity Fair, he told guests that as families scrambled to feed their children, an employee had come up to him to ask for help.

Tyler then started to hunt for formula on their behalf but came up empty handed. At that point, he said, he called Meghan and Harry, who were in the UK at the time, to ask if stores in the UK were also struggling.

Meghan and Harry flew back to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

He then revealed that he had been able to tell his employee that Meghan herself was going into stores on their behalf.

The crisis would have impacted Meghan – not least because she herself is a mother of two. She welcomed son Archie, now three, in May 2019, followed by daughter Lilibet in June 2021.

The couple welcomed Archie back in May 2019

While Meghan and Harry very rarely share pictures of their children, they do frequently talk about them. And this week, the proud mum had another update to share with listeners on her Archewell podcast.

While in conversation with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan revealed that her two young children both “love vegetables”.

Meghan is known to follow a very heathy diet

Given that Meghan is known to follow a healthy, balanced lifestyle and hails Los Angeles as the holy grail of health food in her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, it only makes sense the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to her children’s diets.

The Sussex children are growing up on Santa Barbara’s sun-drenched coastline in Montecito, where health-conscious residents are known to fuel their mind, body and soul with the town’s array of ultra-healthy restaurants and organic local produce.

Before Archie and Lilibet were born, Meghan’s makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: “I’m sure the baby’s gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can.”

