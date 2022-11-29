November 29, 2022 – 13:12 GMT

Sharnaz Shahid

Meghan Markle sets the record straight on reality show with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex insisted she will not appear in a reality show and stopped watching the Real Housewives series when her life had its own level of drama

It’s not long till Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new series lands on Netflix, but ahead of the launch, the Duchess of Sussex set the record straight on what kind of series viewers can expect.

In her latest Archetypes podcast, during a chat with Andy Cohen, the former actress made an off-the-cuff remark about appearing in the famous reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be ‘unfiltered’

The Real Housewives executive producer quizzed Meghan on whether she still watched the Housewives TV franchise which follows the lives of affluent women in different cities in the US and the UK, joking he would build a show around her.

The Duchess said: “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving…”, with Andy injecting, “other people’s”, and Meghan agreed.

The TV producer told her that many asked him whether Meghan would consider starring in the hit series having relocated to Los Angeles. She joked: “So you mean really this is my audition for the Real Housewives of Montecito.”

To which, he replied: “You don’t have to audition, we’ll build the show around you.” Meghan then quickly confirmed that “there would be no reality show,” indicating her upcoming Netflix show will not be a fly-on-the-wall reality show.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to release their highly anticipated series on 8 December. The eye-opening documentary – originally titled Chapters – focuses on Meghan and Harry’s enduring love story. The couple signed their multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

And in a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Whilst the royals have remained tight-lipped about the finer details of their Netflix project, Meghan and Harry have confirmed that their docuseries will primarily centre on their love story.

In an interview with The Cut, the mum-of-two revealed it will cover: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

