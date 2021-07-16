Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has announced an upcoming Netflix animated series on which she would serve as an executive producer.

The new project was announced on Wednesday by Archewell Productions, a company jointly owned by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

The series, Pearl (working name) explores “a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history.”

Speaking on the project, Markle expressed her eagerness to bring the series to light as she works with other producers on the project.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she said.

Other producers on the series include David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

The animated series will be part fulfilment of the multiyear deal Meghan and Harry sighed with Netflix in September last year.

In the multimillion dollar contract, Archewell will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

In April, Archewell announced the production of a docu-series, “Heart of Invictus”, a project which will chronicle preparation of athletes for the Invictus Games.

Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is a paralympics-styled competition for wounded service personnel and veterans. The next Games is scheduled to hold in 2022 at Hague, Netherlands.