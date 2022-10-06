Meghan Markle rocks classic look for new picture inside Archetypes studio

October 05, 2022 – 20:56 BST

Meghan Markle rocks classic look for Archetypes podcast picture with Lisa Ling

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in paperbag-waist trousers and a familiar striped shirt as she posed with Lisa Ling before the publication of her recent podcast episode.

Taken inside her studio, the black-and-white picture showed Meghan wearing a loose striped shirt tucked into the pants and paired with white stiletto heels for the picture. Her hair was pulled back in her signature bun.

“So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast #Archetypes. She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines,” Lisa captioned the picture.

The shirt is the same one she wore for a Archetypes trailer, in which Meghan vowed to be “unfiltered”.

“People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they have never gotten to know,” she said in the short teaser, adding: “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered.”

In the video the former actress wears a gorgeous silk shirt with brown and white stripes, paired with cropped pants and nude stiletto heels.

Lisa shared this picture

The podcast, which has been releasing new episodes every Tuesday since it first launched in mid-August 2022, was temporarily paused for much of September out of respect for the late monarch and to allow Meghan to focus on supporting her husband, Prince Harry during the couple’s extended stay in the UK.

In the first episode since Tuesday 6 September, Meghan was joined by comedian Margaret Cho, sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen and journalist Lisa for a “candid and illuminating” conversation about the “Dragon Lady” stereotype and the other ways society limits and defines Asian women.

The premiere episode in August saw Meghan reunite with Serena Williams.

The two ladies discussed their pregnancies, motherhood, and the stereotypes that women face. They also spoke about the double standards women experience when they are labelled as “ambitious” – and how it has impacted their own lives.

The launch comes nearly two years after Archewell Audio’s partnership with Spotify was first announced and Meghan and Prince Harry released their first episode, a Holiday Special featuring guests such as Elton John and James Corden. Even the couple’s son, Archie Harrison, made an adorable appearance.

