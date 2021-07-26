Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter missing from the royal line of succession weeks after birth – Fox News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet, has still not been added to the British royal family’s official line of succession a full seven weeks after her birth.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, and should be eighth in line to the throne. But the child’s name – a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mother, Diana – has not yet been added to the official succession list on the Royal Family’s website.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RECEIVE ‘SPECIAL AWARD’ FROM UK CHARITY FOR DECISION TO HAVE NOT MORE THAN 2 KIDS

The Daily Mail, which flagged the omission, reported for comparison that Archie, Meghan and Harry’s firstborn, was added to the list two weeks after he was born in 2019.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Louis, was born, his name was added to the list after 12 days. When royals Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas was born in March of this year, the baby’s name was added right away, according to the outlet.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO WRITE BOOK ABOUT LEADERSHIP AS PART OF NEW DEAL

Currently, embattled Prince Andrew remains listed as eighth in line to the throne, in Lilibet’s place.

The revelation about Lilibet’s absence from the list nearly two months after her birth and following tension sparked in the royal family after Harry and Meghan gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey wherein they alleged they were mistreated by other royals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But Harry and Meghan, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, apparently still have more to say. Harry has reportedly landed a $20 million book deal for his memoir, and he and Meghan are also in talks to pen a leadership book.