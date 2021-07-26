Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter finally added to royal line of succession 7 weeks after her birth – Fox News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has officially been added to the royal line of succession more than seven weeks after her birth.

The official royal website was updated Monday after the family caught backlash over the weekend once people noticed that Lilibet had not been added to the succession line in a timely manner following her birth in June of 2021.

Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, now sits at her rightful place as eighth in line to the throne that is currently held by the queen, according to the official succession list on the Royal Family’s website.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ESTRANGED FATHER WASN’T TRUTHFUL, BARELY KNOWS HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA

Lilibet’s inclusion on the list bumps the embattled Prince Andrew down to number nine on the royal line of succession and places her just after her older brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed in 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter was officially added to the Royal Line of Succession.

(AP)

The delay in adding Meghan and Harry’s second child to the official line of succession was first spotted by The Daily Mail. In addition to flagging the omission, the outlet reported for comparison that Archie was added to the list two weeks after his birth.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO WRITE BOOK ABOUT LEADERSHIP AS PART OF NEW DEAL

When Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Louis, was born, his name was added to the list after 12 days. When royals Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas was born in March of this year, the baby’s name was added right away, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The delay comes after Meghan and Harry alleged in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they were mistreated by the other royals before they made the decision to step back from their duties within the family and move to California to live without the family’s resources. Markle, who is biracial, claimed that prior to Archie’s birth, there were concerns among royal family members about how dark her child’s skin would be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple has since cut deals with Netflix and Spotify. The latest venture for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be his $20 million book deal for a memoir that many believe will share even more details about his time in the royal family.