Meghan Markle news latest: Duchess set for UK return with Harry in September with plans for another… – The US Sun

- Jul 4 2021, 9:21 ET
- Updated: Jul 4 2021, 9:21 ET
PRINCE Harry is due to return to the UK in ten weeks for another Princess Di ceremony — and Meghan may join him.
It comes after last week’s Diana statue unveiling with Prince William“failed to heal the brotherly rift”.
Harry, 36, and William, 39, had an hour together at their mother’s memorial on Thursday followed by a brief reception in Kensington Palace.
The event was scaled down due to Covid. Insiders say there was no time to address the row caused by Harry blasting the Royal Family from the US.
But Harry is set to come back in September and join more than 100 friends, family and charity leaders for another memorial event.
Wife Meghan, 39, could also return with him but sources say it may still be too early as it will come just two months after the birth of second child Lilibet.
-
‘STUBBORN’ PRINCE WILLIAM & HARRY TAKE SIGNIFICANT STEP IN HEALING RIFT WITH JOINT PRINCESS DIANA STATEMENT, SAYS EXPERT
PRINCE WILLIAM and Prince Harry have released a joint statement in tribute to their late mum, Princess Diana, as they unveiled a special statue of her today in London.
And a royal expert said their united message hints at a “significant step” in healing their rift.
“For weeks leading up to the event there were real fears at the palace they would each issue their own statements, just as they did when the Duke of Edinburgh died,” said expert Duncan Larcomb to Fabulous.
“For the bulk of their adult lives William and Harry have always issued joint statements in all matters relating to their mother. That is why it was such a shock last month when William and Harry issued their own, differing statements in the wake of the investigation into the BBC’s Diana interview.
“It has always been unthinkable William and Harry would be on such bad terms they couldn’t even agree on a joint statement for such an important occasion. But by paying tribute to their mother and standing side-by-side to mark what would have been her 60th birthday, William and Harry have taken a major step forward in healing their rift.”
-
‘HARRY AND WILLIAM DID DIANA PROUD – MAYBE NOW THE INSULTS WILL FINALLY STOP’ – ARTHUR EDWARDS
Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, has said that he believes Diana would have been proud of William and Harry and hopes that peace between the two will come quickly.
Arthur Edwards said: “Her boys have done their mother proud.
“If you love someone you can forgive them and I know William and Harry do love each other deeply.
“Maybe now the insults will finally stop and peace will break out.”
-
EMOTIONAL MESSAGE FROM WILLIAM AND HARRY
This is their emotional message in full.
“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.
“Every day we wish she were still with us and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy.
“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”
-
-
PRINCE HARRY WANTS TO ‘CRUSH’ THE ROYAL FAMILY
Angela Levin, Royal author, has revealed on Good Morning Britain today that Prince Harry wants to “crush” the Royal family.
She also made claims that Harry has been “very very unkind” to both William and his father Prince Charles.
Ms Levin said to Good Morning Britain: “He said, ‘I want this to make me not break me.’
“Harry wants to crush the Royal Family.”
However, Royal commentator Charlie Rae insists that Harry must not use the occasion to promote “some woke message.”
On Wednesday, Mr Rae told Talkradio: “I just hope that tomorrow (today) and I’m sure he will, but tomorrow (today) when he does make his speech, that it will be about his mother and not about some woke message he wants to put out there.”
-
IT’S ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ FOR WILLIAM TO TRUST HARRY NOW, PALS FEAR
The divide between Prince Harry and his brother may never be fixed as William finds it “impossible to trust him again” following his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, pals fear.
Despite reuniting and standing shoulder-to-shoulder yesterday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, those close to the royals believe their rift may never be healed.
The brothers came face to face at Kensington Palace on what would have been Di’s 60th birthday for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral in April.
A source close to the pair told the Mirror: “On the one hand you have Diana’s family, as well as members of the royal family, who will be holding on to any crumb of hope that the two brothers will repair their relationship and on the other some definitely feel the damage is done and it is almost impossible for Harry to be trusted again.”
-
-
NATIVE AMERICANS FEAR HARRY & MEGHAN ARE USING HOLY WATER TO IRRIGATE GARDENS
Harry & Meghan are causing fear amongst Native Americans as they worry they are irrigating their gardens with what they regard as holy water.
The couple’s £11million Californian mansion is built on land that once belonged to the Chumash tribe.
The area is home to several hot and cold springs, plus a series of underground rivers, from which locals divert water.
But tribe leader Eleanor Fishburn, 60, said it should not be used to irrigate their gardens.
She said: “For us, this water is a pure water, a holy water and a ceremonial water.
“As a native population, it is sacred for us and the idea that people in the area are using water from springs to water their gardens is something that doesn’t sit well with us.”
-
PRINCE HARRY IS COMPETING WITH WILLIAM AND CHARLES TO BE THE ‘BETTER ROYAL’, BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS
Prince Harry is “competing” with his brother and father to “be the better royal and more like Diana,” a royal biographer has claimed.
Angela Levin said the Duke of Sussex has now adopted a “very different way, a Californian way” to leading royal life as he tries to channel his late mother’s social conscience.
But she claims he is doing so at the expense of his closest family members, because he is “fed up of being spare to the heir.”
She told The Andrew Pierce Show, “I think all this laying down laws is part of his determination to be a royal but in a very different way, a Californian way, where he is the person who is going to continue Diana’s work more than anyone.
“I was quite shocked when he was saying, ‘there’s a large part of Diana in me and she thought the world would be changed by youth, and she loved the youth, and Meghan and I are doing exactly this”.
-
TOP BARRISTER SUSPENDED OVER ‘RACIST’ TWEET ABOUT MEG AND HARRY’S BABY BACK AT WORK
A top barrister suspended after posting a “racist” tweet about Meghan and Harry’s newborn daughter has returned to work.
Joanna Toch, 59, was blasted for the “offensive” comment made after the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana last month.
But it’s since been quietly announced that she was cleared of any wrongdoing – and is back at her desk, Legal Cheek reports.
She said that they could have called her “Georgina Floydina” – in reference to George Floyd, who was murdered by policeman Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, sparking worldwide protests.
In reference to Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, Toch replied: “No Doria?
“Don’t black names matter?”
Burchill responded that she “was hoping for Doria Oprah, the racist rotters.”
-
-
WHO ARE THE THREE CHILDREN IN DIANA’S STATUE?
The significance of the three children has been revealed by Kensington Palace.
The palace said in a statement: “The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work.”
It added: “The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”
Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley said: “Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people right around the world, so it has been a privilege to work with Prince William and Prince Harry on this statue, which commemorates her life.
-
-
PRINCE HARRY AND WILLIAM ARE ‘READY TO TAKE BABY STEPS’ IN REPAIRING RELATIONSHIP
Prince Harry and William finally reunited yesterday since Phillips funeral, when they unveiled their mothers statue together.
Both brothers appeared happy and were getting along as there were smiles all round.
Royal expert Robert Lacey says the pair are taking the “first baby steps towards some sort of new arrangement”
He told the Royal Beat, “[Harry’s] pleased to be back in England, on his own home territory with his family. I think we can read positive vibrations into what we’ve just seen.”
-
-
PRINCE HARRY FELT SILENCED BY CHARLES OVER DIANA INQUEST – LEAVING HIM LIKE A ‘VOLCANO READY TO ERUPT’, EXPERT SAYS
Prince Harry was a “volcano ready to erupt” after feeling silenced by his dad Prince Charles over Princess Diana inquest, claims an expert.
In 2008, an inquest into Diana’s death concluded that she and partner Dodi Fayed had been unlawfully killed as a result of the “gross negligence” of Mercedes driver Henri Paul and the paparazzi.
In the run up to what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Sun how Diana’s death in 1997 had affected youngest son Prince Harry.
The royal commentator said: “It hurt him. It hurt him badly. He was damaged by her death. A 12-year-old’s mother dies, a 12-year-old suffers obviously.
“But then to have 11 years, over a decade, of his mother’s death being the stuff of open discussions and theories and ‘this is what happened.’ From Prince Harry’s point of view, he was like a volcano waiting to erupt.”
Read more here.
-
-
EXPERT WARNS HARRY HE SHOULD NOT “LASH OUT”
Following Harry’s comments about his father, royal commentator Marlene Koenig has said Harry should not ‘lash out’ at his father and not be ‘unfair’ to him.
Speaking to the Daily Star Ms Koenig said: “We don’t know if there’s been any backchat, any private messages things like that but, with Harry saying his father said ‘it’s going to be the same for you’ and then Harry thinking ‘I don’t want this for my child’.
“You don’t lash out at your father, you understand you can make the situation different.”
-
-
ARTHUR EDWARDS SAYS “WILLIAM AND HARRY FRICTION IS REASON SO FEW PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INVITED TO DIANA MEMORIAL.”
Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, has had his say on the rift between the two Princes ahead of Diana’s statue unveiling.
Arthur Edwards has said: “If they had wanted more people there for the unveiling they could have done it somehow.
“It is sad the Queen, Prince Charles and other members of the Royal Family who were close to Diana can’t be there.
“I believe the on-going friction between William and Harry is the real reason so few people have been invited. In many ways I find that unacceptable.”
-
PRINCE HARRY WON’T MAKE UP WITH WILLIAM AFTER DIANA STATUE AS HE ‘CAN’T AFFORD TO UPSET MEGHAN’, BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex won’t make up with brother Prince William as he “can’t afford to upset Meghan,” according to a royal biographer.
Despite the brother’s united front at the unveiling of the statue honouring their late mother Princess Diana, Harry made a sharp exit after the ceremony.
After spending just 20-minutes with William at the statue unveil, Harry dashed back to the US to be with his wife Meghan Markle, Archie, and newborn daughter Lilibet – which royal commentator Angela Levin suggested is because “he does what he’s told.”
But the author isn’t holding her breath for a reconciliation, as she told The Andrew Pierce Show, “I think whatever Harry decides Meghan will change it.”
“She will make it a negative thing to happen, and I don’t see that there will be a long-term progress there.”
-
MEG AND HARRY COULD BE OFF THE BALCONY AS CHARLES FAVOURS A SLIMMED DOWN MONARCH
During Harry and Meghan’s trip to the UK for next years Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it is not yet known whether the pair will be present on the Balcony of Buck Palace.
Following the choice of taking a step back from Royal duties and leaving the firm, it is likely that they will not be welcomed on the balcony.
An insider told the Mail: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there.
“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes.”
-
-
-
MEGHAN MARKLE’S EX-DIPLOMAT UNCLE MIKE DIES AT 82
Sources told The Sun that Markle, who was known as Mike, had been battling Parkinson’s disease and had suffered falls in recent years.
A source said: “Mike was a lovely, gentle, softly spoken old man.
“He was always happy to be asked about Meghan, but whenever he spoke to anyone he mainly wanted to talk about his late wife – he loved her so much.”
After his wife’s passing, Markle is said to have moved from his home in Oregon to be closer to his daughter.
There, despite his illness, Markle managed to keep his independence while living in a trailer community, a source said.
Mike was “very proud” of Meghan, according to a source, and wished he had the opportunity to meet Harry.