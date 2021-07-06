Meghan Markle is on a mission to clear her name after bullying claims – Woman & Home

Meghan Markle is “determined” to clear her name following reports she “bullied at least two members of palace staff out of a job”, a royal insider has said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking parental leave to spend time with Archie and Lilibet but the Duchess remains “determined” to not be “silenced” on bullying.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says Meghan “won’t stop until she feels she has won and is heard”.

This follows royal news that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are healing their relationship.

Meghan Markle is “determined” to clear her name as she continues to battle against bullying claims brought against her.

Buckingham Palace recently instructed “outside lawyers to probe Meghan Markle bullying claims” after The Times reported that Meghan was faced with a “bullying complaint” during her time at Kensington Palace.

The Times reported that royal sources approached the publication, alleging that Meghan had faced a complaint in October 2018 from Jason Knauf—who was working as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications secretary at the time.

The complaint alleged that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third member of staff, the publication reported.

At the time, the Duchess of Sussex was said to be “saddened” at this “attack on her character” and now she’s determined to fight each claim head-on.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has learned from his own royal sources that Meghan will not stop until her name is cleared.

Writing in his Woman column, he revealed, “As the formal investigation heats up, my insider tells me, ‘Meghan is determined to refute each of the claims made against her one by one.'”

“Meghan won’t be silenced. She is strong-willed, determined and won’t stop until she feels she has won and is heard. If this means doing it in the public eye, then so be it.”

It’s the latest hurdle in what has been an incredibly tumultuous time for Prince Harry and his family, with rumors of growing tension after the Duke launched a scathing attack on the institution in a bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

During the explosive 120-minute interview he laid bare claims Meghan had been left unsupported by the Firm when she told him she was going to take her own life and talked about allegations of racism within the royal family.

Thankfully he and his brother, Prince William, managed to put their differences aside and showed “unity” as they honored their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday last week.