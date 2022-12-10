Meghan Markle gives rare look inside Lilibet’s nursery in new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has revealed a lot of new information about the couple and given royal fans a rare insight into their family life with children Archie and Lilibet.

As well as sharing how the couple actually met – through social media and not on a blind date as they originally told reporters – the docuseries also shares previously unseen photos.

From intimate moments shared in their home, to pictures of their children taken in the privacy of their garden, the collection of images provide a greater insight into the couple and where they relax and feel their most comfortable.

An unseen photo of Meghan and daughter Lilibet was seen in the first episode

In a candid postpartum photo that appeared in the second episode of the Netflix series, Meghan, 41, can be seen holding her daughter in her arms. The black and white image is a mirror selfie taken in Lilibet’s nursery.

The snap appears to have been taken shortly after the couple’s second child was born in June 2021.

A woven Moses basket cot can be seen in the background of the photo, as well as an orchid positioned on a dresser.

A leaf motif has been painted on the walls, as well as an illustration of a squirrel above the door frame.

The room also features exposed beams on the ceiling and panelled doors creating a truly magical environment for the little girl to grow up in.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary has raised some questions about the Royal Family

As the photo appeared on screen, it was accompanied by a voice over from Harry, 38, saying: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I’m really proud of that.”

Viewers also got to take a look at Archie’s nursery in a video clip shared as part of the documentary.

The clip showed Meghan holding her son when he was a baby. He could be seen reaching out and touching a framed photo of his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Meghan could be heard saying in the video: “Who’s that?” to Archie, “That’s your grandma Diana.”

Archie stares at the picture of Princess Diana in Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries

Lilibet’s middle name is Diana, after the late Princess of Wales, and while no photographs could be seen on the walls or in Lilibet’s room, they may just have been out of frame of the selfie.

This look at Archie and Lilibet’s rooms are just a small glimpse into family life the Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered viewers of their Netflix documentary.

It’s not just footage from around their Montecito mansion and their previous residence Frogmore Cottage the couple share.

They also share pictures from a fancy dress party they attended together with Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, Jack, during the early days of dating.

The documentary charts their relationship from first meeting to the point they are at now, depicted as a wholesome home life in America.

