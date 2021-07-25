Meghan Markle ‘crafted her own family disaster: ‘It was easily avoidable – Geo News

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for allegedly being the instigator that caused her entire family disaster, according to a close family source.



The revelation has been made by a source close to the Markle family tree during their interview with Fox News.

According to their claim, “If Meghan was smart all she would have had to do was prep her family. All she had to do was call them, let them know what was about to happen, and say, ‘Don’t do this, this and this, and I guarantee it would have never been a problem’.”

“She had to think of the fact that it was going to be global attention and nonstop. That’s the royals for you.”

Before concluding, the insider also referenced some of Meghan’s earlier claims regarding relationship with extended family members and admitted, “She was seen by her family during that time. She knows her family. She knows her half-siblings.”