Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted on romantic date night

November 07, 2022 – 12:37 GMT

Gemma Strong

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy low-key date night together in Ojai – all the details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have their hands full with two young children, but they still make sure they have time for one another.

READ: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet’s different morning routines

The couple recently enjoyed a low-key date night together in Ojai, California, and they couldn’t have picked a more perfect restaurant!

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stunning Montecito home

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, chose to dine at aptly-named eatery, The Dutchess, a bakery, café and restaurant.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started ‘afresh’ with one another

MORE: Meghan Markle’s doting mother-daughter moment with Doria caught on tape

Sources exclusively shared details of their date with HELLO! and revealed that the couple went under the radar during their evening out.

Meghan and Harry recently enjoyed a low-key date night

An onlooker told HELLO! of Harry and Meghan’s recent visit: “They came in just the two of them, and it was very impromptu, no reservations, very low key.

READ: Inside Meghan Markle’s mother Doria’s whirlwind romance and unconventional wedding

MORE: Surprising way Meghan Markle’s mother Doria prepared for Archie and Lilibet’s birth

“They loved the food – the naans are made in house, they take two days to make from scratch, in an imported Tandori oven. The chef even makes his own ghee. Everyone said they were really great, and they had a very pleasant time.”

The couple dined at The Dutchess in Ojai

The Dutchess is named after the eatery’s original oven – the establishment is a busy bakery in the morning and in the evening it transforms into a Burmese restaurant with a chef from Burma who has been there for 15 years.

It is located around 20 miles from the couple’s family home in Montecito. And there’s a high chance that Meghan’s mother Doria stepped in to watch their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, so they could enjoy an evening out together.

READ: 5 ways Doria Ragland is a hands-on grandma to Prince Harry and Meghan’s children

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals mother Doria Ragland’s living situation

Doria plays a huge part in Meghan and Harry’s life, and resides in View Park-Windsor Hills, Los Angeles.

Doria Ragland plays a huge role in the couple’s family life

While Meghan and Harry have plenty of space for Doria in their main house, the royal couple also have a separate two-bedroom guesthouse which is the perfect pad for Doria when she comes to visit.

The hands-on grandmother reportedly spent nearly $5.5k in grandparenting classes to prepare for her grandchildren’s arrival.

Reflecting on Doria’s all-important role, Meghan later revealed: “It got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself… and how she just juggled so much…”.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–