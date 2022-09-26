Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘really genuinely love each other’ praises Tyler Perry

September 26, 2022 – 21:11 BST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance behind closed doors revealed by close friend Tyler Perry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started a new life in California after leaving the royal family in 2020 and are raising their two young children Archie and Lilibet over there.

Tyler Perry reached out to the couple when they first moved to the United States and even let them stay in his home in Beverly Hills.

The actor joined SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning with Heather B and Tracy G to discuss his new movie A Jazzman’s Blues, and during his conversation with host Sway Calloway, Perry discusses the unexpected friendship he formed with the former Suits actress and how much Meghan and Harry love one another.

Giving an insight into the couple away from the spotlight, he said: “I’m gonna tell you something. Those two people love each other. I’m seeing it up close. And you can’t fool me. I got the Holy Ghost. You can’t fool me. I know what’s real. They really genuinely love each other. So I’m just so happy to see where they are now.”

The actor and filmmaker has often spoken of his close friendship with the Sussexes which developed after they moved to the States.

Tyler shared his insight into Meghan and Harry’s relationship

On Meghan’s birthday in August, Tyler paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, sharing a lovely photo of the mother-of-two whilst on a visit to South Africa in 2019, where the Duchess can be seen in the snap crouching down whilst kissing the hand of a little girl.

Tyler’s message read: “I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

Opening up about their stay at Tyler’s in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan explained that the star had also offered his “security” while they were staying there after their UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed in line with their decision to step down as senior royals.

The filmmaker has been a close friend of the Sussexes since their move to California

Sway Calloway hosts Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 weekdays at 8:00 am ET.

